Anoaʻi family member reveals interesting detail about The Rock's early days before WWE (Exclusive)

A close relative of WWE legend The Rock recently spoke about a fascinating detail about his childhood before he joined the pro wrestling industry.

Before The Brahma Bull joined WWE, he had quite a tumultuous childhood. It was only after he became involved in football that he started to focus on his life more. Anoaʻi family member Lloyd Anoaʻi recently shared a story from The Rock's football days, which provides a rare insight into his younger days.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lloyd explained how The Rock generally used to fumble in his football matches when his family was watching. He said:

"He was a great football player. But everytime we went to go see him, he didn't do a good job. He always messed up. Yeah yeah. So I mean I think it was the pressure 'cause my dad and all of us being there to watch him. But you know... We used to go to the gym together to work out. But that's the only thing I can say about him when we were younger." [2:35 onwards]

Lloyd Anoa'i also shared some details about former WWE Champion Roman Reigns

According to Lloyd Anoaʻi, Roman Reigns' interest in pro wrestling and success in WWE was quite surprising to everyone, considering that he initially wanted nothing to do with the industry.

Speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, Lloyd stated that Roman Reigns was quite shy during his childhood.

"Joe [Reigns] was... I've never seen him, really, to be honest with you, I never thought he'd get into the wrestling business because he never looked that way. He never focused on it. He wasn't really interested in it," Lloyd said. "After college, when he got drafted to the NFL, I was like, 'Alright, here we go.' Then, of course, everything happened with the sickness he had, and he couldn't pass the test for the NFL, and things happened. So then his next step was, why not get into wrestling? It's only natural."

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus after losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell how he plans to return to action.

