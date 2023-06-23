Another Anoa'i family member won a championship tonight at wrestling event

The Anoa'i family has slowly but surely taken over the wrestling world, and there's no denying it at this point. With Roman Reigns leading things in WWE, that's never been in much doubt, given the prominence of The Bloodline.

However, there's more than just that happening at the moment. Zilla Fatu is getting ready to debut at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling show. Meanwhile, one other Fatu is dominating completely in MLW, as has been proven again by tonight's results.

Jacob Fatu was trained by his uncle Rikishi before debuting in 2012. Since then, he has wrestled all over the world, but in MLW, he has been an unstoppable force since 2019.

Tonight at the MLW Fusion event, he won the MLW National Openweight Championship. He defeated John Morrison, aka Hennigan, to win the title.

This is not the first time that Fatu has held a title as he was the MLW World Champion for 819 days at first before he lost it to Alexander Hammerstone. With this win, though, he's back to holding gold in MLW, and the star is expected to have yet another dominant Anoa'i reign.

It remains to be seen what's next for him in Major League Wrestling.

