Another long-time WWE team may be splitting up on RAW after 6 years

A WWE team may be set to split up after more than six years together on RAW tonight. The team has seen some tension and unhappiness over the last few weeks and it seems that it is leading to something.The Kabuki Warriors first came together back in 2019, and the stars never really split up. Kairi Sane left WWE to go back to Japan for a while, but when she returned, she joined up with Asuka almost immediately as part of the Damage CTRL. Even after the group fell apart, the Kabuki Warriors were still at each others' sides, and on the same page. However, when Asuka started to turn on IYO SKY, there were some issues faced by the stars. Kairi Sane was not having it and was unhappy with how Asuka was treating their friend. When they finally turned on SKY, Sane sided with Asuka again, but she seemed to be reluctant still. On RAW tonight, Sane said that she did not want to wrestle SKY, because they were still family. Then Asuka did the unthinkable, and slapped Sane across the face.For just a moment, there was unadulterated fury across the face of Sane. However, she continued to then control herself and assure Asuke that she was going to be listening to her. However, when she left, Sane was seen looking very angry once again.It seems that WWE and Triple H are building towards The Kabuki Warriors finally splitting up. The Rise of Kairi Sane may be soon in WWEWhile both Asuka and IYO SKY have had big highs in WWE, becoming the champions and leading the brand at their own time, that has not been the case for Sane. Sane has mostly been seen as part of a team. Should the split from Asuka go well, then it may be time for her to finally stand up and be the singles leading champion that every fan knows she is capable of being.