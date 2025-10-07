  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Another long-time WWE team may be splitting up on RAW after 6 years

Another long-time WWE team may be splitting up on RAW after 6 years

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Oct 07, 2025 00:37 GMT
Triple H appears to have plans (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H appears to have plans (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE team may be set to split up after more than six years together on RAW tonight. The team has seen some tension and unhappiness over the last few weeks and it seems that it is leading to something.

Ad

The Kabuki Warriors first came together back in 2019, and the stars never really split up. Kairi Sane left WWE to go back to Japan for a while, but when she returned, she joined up with Asuka almost immediately as part of the Damage CTRL. Even after the group fell apart, the Kabuki Warriors were still at each others' sides, and on the same page.

However, when Asuka started to turn on IYO SKY, there were some issues faced by the stars. Kairi Sane was not having it and was unhappy with how Asuka was treating their friend. When they finally turned on SKY, Sane sided with Asuka again, but she seemed to be reluctant still. On RAW tonight, Sane said that she did not want to wrestle SKY, because they were still family. Then Asuka did the unthinkable, and slapped Sane across the face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For just a moment, there was unadulterated fury across the face of Sane. However, she continued to then control herself and assure Asuke that she was going to be listening to her. However, when she left, Sane was seen looking very angry once again.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

It seems that WWE and Triple H are building towards The Kabuki Warriors finally splitting up.

Ad

The Rise of Kairi Sane may be soon in WWE

While both Asuka and IYO SKY have had big highs in WWE, becoming the champions and leading the brand at their own time, that has not been the case for Sane.

Sane has mostly been seen as part of a team. Should the split from Asuka go well, then it may be time for her to finally stand up and be the singles leading champion that every fan knows she is capable of being.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications