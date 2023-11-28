Another returning legend makes a surprise appearance in The Judgment Day's locker room on RAW

There has been a flurry of returning legends this past weekend, with Randy Orton's being at Judgment Day's expense. However, another beloved returning legend made a surprise appearance in their locker room before getting booted out.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor went to check in on JD McDonagh after he received an RKO. He was in a neck brace as they approached their locker room. When they entered, they saw the returning legend R-Truth sitting in a bit of a sugar rush frenzy.

He had sugar all over his face from the jelly rolls he ate, and he seemed to mess up their locker room, too. When asked about what he was doing there, he hilariously said he could be the fifth member of Judgment Day's team at WarGames.

Damian Priest said it was over, and when Truth asked if The Judgment Day won, Priest thanked him sarcastically for reminding them that they had lost. It got even more funny when R-Truth told them to cheer up because Randy Orton is back:

The annoyed JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest kicked him out of the locker room in a classic R-Truth segment.

He was a little late, but he went from Ruffles Chips at Survivor Series to Jelly Rolls two nights afterward. When he asked if they were sure they didn't want any of the rolls, they said no.

What's next for the legendary 59-time champion R-Truth? It looks like JD McDonagh wants to handle business on that front.