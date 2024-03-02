Another Roman Reigns' cousin admits he's "trying to make moves" and join The Bloodline after The Rock's WWE return

Roman Reigns' cousin, Lance Anoa'i, recently admitted he is "trying to make moves" and join The Bloodline in WWE.

Anoa'i started his wrestling career about a decade and a half ago. He has since been an active competitor on the independent circuit, winning several championships, including the PWX Heavyweight Championship, WXW Ultimate Heavyweight Title, and MLW World Tag Team Championship. The 32-year-old has also had multiple tryouts in WWE. Nevertheless, he was never officially signed.

The independent wrestler last appeared on WWE TV in 2019 when he lost to Shane McMahon on RAW. His cousin, Reigns, also saved him from an attack by Shane O'Mac and Drew McIntyre after the match.

Speaking on The Tantalizing Tony Wrestling Show, Anoa'i addressed potentially joining The Bloodline in the Stamford-based company. He claimed he was "trying to make moves" to make it happen.

"Hopefully, one day, man, we'll make it. You know, there's a lot of free agents in my family. So, we're trying to make moves and join The Bloodline," he said. [9:37 - 9:44]

The Rock returned to WWE to join The Bloodline

A few months ago, The Rock returned to WWE to join TKO's board of directors and tease a square-off with his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he seemed to have stepped aside for The Brahma Bull to go after The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. However, The American Nightmare later changed his mind and decided to face the leader of The Bloodline at the Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, The Rock turned heel and slapped Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The wrestling legend then officially joined The Bloodline on SmackDown. Last night, he challenged The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match against him and Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

It would be interesting if other Roman Reigns family members joined The Bloodline following The Brahma Bull's return. While Lance Anoa'i expressed his desire to become part of the faction, The Tribal Chief's cousins Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu did the same.

