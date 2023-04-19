"Another trash ex tag team partner" - WWE Superstar takes a massive dig at Gigi Dolin and it's not Jacy Jayne

Gigi Dolin will be in singles action on this week's episode of WWE NXT. She will face Cora Jade, who took to Twitter to send a message to the former.

Jade is currently feuding with Lyra Valkyria on NXT. The two even engaged in a brawl a few days back on television. She even cut a promo on several other women of NXT and targeted Dolin at the same time.

Taking to Twitter, Jade reacted to the match announcement between her and Dolin. She took a shot at the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion:

"Oh look, another trash ex tag team partner I need to get rid of. Yawn" wrote Jade

This will be Jade's first televised match since New Year's Evil, which took place in January. However, she did compete in a few house shows.

Meanwhile, Dolin will be returning to the ring for the first time since she was unable to capture the NXT Women's Title at NXT Stand & Deliver in a Ladder Match against several other women.

Gigi Dolin has established herself as a top babyface in NXT

Dolin and Jayne went their separate paths after the latter betrayed her former Toxic Attraction stablemate. During a segment with Bayley on NXT, Dolin and Jayne teased the idea of reuniting after having issues with each other for weeks.

However, Jayne had other plans, as she superkicked her former tag team partner. Jayne is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Dolin even competed for the NXT Women's Title but was unable to win her first singles title in WWE. Indi Hartwell won the title with help from Dexter Lumis.

