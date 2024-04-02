Another WWE star demands match against The Rock after RAW; his daughter, Ava, has one-word reaction

The Rock appeared on WWE RAW this week and laid the verbal smackdown on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their match at WrestleMania. However, another star had a bone to pick, challenging him to a match. His daughter, Ava, reacted as well.

Ava is the general manager of NXT, and she has her hands full managing the different stars of the brand. As such, she's also had to deal with her father, The Rock, who is simultaneously a part of WWE. Now, Dijak has demanded a match against the legend.

On Twitter, Dijak pointed out a sign during WWE RAW that said he was better than The Rock and tagged Ava, demanding that he be given the match against her father.

He said that once he wins the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver, he will be ready to prove that the sign was correct, and he asked Ava to book the match.

"After I win the North American Championship this Saturday at @WWENXT #StandAndDeliver I think we should find out! @avawwe_ can you book this match orrrr…?" he wrote.

In the comments, Ava reacted, commenting, "Real."

With the star issuing the challenge, fans will have to wait to see whether he gets involved at WrestleMania. However, it may be safe to say that the star is ready to make an impact on the main roster after dominating NXT.

