Another WWE star hints at selling his soul to The Rock; also hints at making big request to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns

The Rock is appearing at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event tomorrow and is ready to listen to Cody Rhodes' answer to his offer to be his champion. Now though, another star has said that he might be ready to sell his soul to The Brahma Bull.

While fans are waiting to see what Cody Rhodes will say to The Rock, CM Punk has been very vocal about how he may be desperate.

He said that he had failed a lot of times over his career, but people loved him because he always got up. He said that he missed WrestleMania last year but may not be able to say it again. He then went on to hint about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, saying he might just call in the favor that he was owed. He then went on to hint at something even scarier for everyone involved - him being the one to sell his soul to the Rock, if that meant getting to the main event of the biggest show of the year.

"Am I running out of time? Will I have to call in a favor? Will I have to sell something? I don't know? Do I have a soul to sell, Michael Cole? Time will tell." [35:17 - 35:32]

Whether he will do this or not remains to be seen, but it remains a scary prospect for everyone else involved with him.

