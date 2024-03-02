Anti-Cody signs spotted in the crowd on WWE SmackDown during Roman Reigns' appearance

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE right now, as he's loved across the globe. The Rock and Roman Reigns are also massive stars. During their return on SmackDown this week, several fans had signs that showed that they didn't support The American Nightmare in this storyline.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief were supposed to collide at WrestleMania 40, but plans were changed after fans expressed that they wanted Cody Rhodes to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead. Other fans were looking forward to seeing the dream match between the two Bloodline members and weren't happy that the bout was nixed.

On WWE SmackDown this week, The Bloodline opened the show and made a huge announcement. Before that, Roman Reigns tried to leave the arena early because he wasn't happy that the crowd wasn't loud enough for him. During the segment, anti-Cody signs were spotted in the crowd.

You can check out one of them below, which says "Cody Sux."

Expand Tweet

The Rock challenged Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to face him and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night 1. It'll be interesting to see what their responses will be.

Are you Team Rock or Team Cody? Let us know in the comments!

