"ANYONE and EVERYONE can be the hero" - WWE legend is impressed by Chad Gable's controversial actions from RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable again got one over Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Following the segment between Zayn, Gable, and the rest of Alpha Academy, Bully Ray took to social media to praise the 38-year-old.

Post-WrestleMania XL, Gable turned heel after failing to beat Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Fast forward to the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Gable came up short in winning the IC title in a Triple Threat match, also involving Bronson Reed.

This week on RAW, Gable again used his mind games to get the last laugh over Zayn, courtesy of an assist by Otis. The Alpha Academy member seemed conflicted but opted to help out his coach after Zayn accidentally clashed with him, leading Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to fall off the ring apron.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bully Ray praised Chad Gable for his character work.

"When the “bully” character is played the correct way…ANYONE and EVERYONE can be the hero. Great job Gable," wrote Ray.

Check out Ray's tweet below:

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship by dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania XL. At the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event, he will again put the title on the line against Chad Gable.

