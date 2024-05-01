AOP fail to win the NXT Tag Team Titles due to interference by two WWE RAW Superstars 

The Authors of Pain, consisting of Akam and Rezar, challenged Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship in Week Two of the NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 event. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, who recently got drafted to RAW, made a surprise appearance during the show.

The champions and the challengers started fighting before the bell even rang. Frazer and Axiom hit their opponents with multiple suicide dives. The bell finally rang and Akam tossed Frazer across the ring. He then tagged in Rezar and they hit a double-team move. The babyfaces started taking control, as Nathan Frazer planted Akam with a tornado DDT.

The Authors of Pain nailed Frazer with another double-team move but the latter kicked out before the three count. Later on, Frazer seemingly tried to hit Akam with a Spanish Fly off the turnbuckles. However, Karrion Kross and Scarlett tried to intervene, and the referee kicked both of them out.

While the official was distracted, the New Catch Republic, consisting of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, showed up and attacked the Authors of Pain, which resulted in Nathan Frazer and Axiom retaining their NXT Tag Team Championship.