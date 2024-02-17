AOP makes WWE SmackDown in-ring debut and destroys two superstars

Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain (AOP) made their WWE SmackDown in-ring debut this week in a tag team match against two NXT stars.

The duo returned to the company numerous weeks ago and formed a new faction with Karrion Kross and Scarlett known as The Final Testament. They also reunited with Paul Ellering, who is also a member of the villainous group. They're involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, AOP made their WWE in-ring return and competed in their first bout on the blue brand against NXT stars Beau Morris and Javier Bernal. Akam and Javier started the match. The former nailed the latter with a clothesline immediately after the bell was rung.

Akam then hit him with a modified suplex, and tagged in his partner Rezar. They tossed Morris, who was on the apron, into the ring and Rezar hit him with a few strikes on the mat. The Authors of Pain then smashed Beau Morris and Javier Bernal onto each other in a powerbomb position and slammed them on the mat. They then hit their double-team finishing move to win the match.

