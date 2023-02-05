Apollo Crews betrayed by a former confidante during a major WWE show

Apollo Crews' former best friend, Commander Azeez, returned to WWE as Dabba Kato and reunited with him. However, the reunion didn't last long, as Kato betrayed Crews at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Two-time former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes faced Apollo Crews at NXT Vengeance Day in a Two out of Three Falls Match.

At the start of the match, the 35-year-old caught Hayes with a dropkick as he attempted a springboard move. After Crews missed a moonsault on the floor, Hayes worked over the jaw.

Crews nearly fell after hitting a suplex from the apron inside the ring. Before picking up the first fall with a cross-face, they started with near falls, leading to Hayes hitting a cutter. This led to the first fall that the former North American Champion got.

The former Intercontinental champion responded by performing a series of standing moonsaults. Carmelo Hayes was thrown into the turnbuckle after it was exposed. Trick Williams attempted to intervene but was taken down by Dabba Kato.

After hitting the springboard clothesline, Hayes went to the top rope to hit his finisher for the win by getting the second fall. This led to Hayes winning the match 2-0.

Commander Azeez made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT near the end of the game. After the match, Kato entered the ring to assist a fallen Crews.

Dabbo Kato hugged his former mentor before headbutting him. He then slammed Apollo Crews onto a steel chair.

It remains to be seen how a feud between the former allies will pan out in the near future.

What do you think of Dabbo Kato's return at WWE NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 19997 votes