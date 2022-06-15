Apollo Crews gets violent at a diner in NXT 2.0 vignette 

Former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews has appeared in an unconventional vignette on NXT 2.0.

On last week's edition of WWE's developmental show, Apollo Crews returned to Orlando to take care of some unfinished business in NXT. He then featured in the six-man tag team main event of the show, taking on the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Grayson Waller.

On the latest edition of the developmental show, though, Crews appeared in a bizarre vignette in which he wrote a diary entry detailing his return to NXT. He talked about how time seemed to stand still as the camera pulled back and revealed that he was sitting in a diner.

He overhears a waiter getting hassled by a customer and beats him up on her behalf, but it is then revealed to all be a dream. When Crews returns to reality, the sequence begins again, but in real life.

Crews has not been a member of the NXT roster since 2016 and returned to the brand in pursuit of championship success.

It will be interesting to see where Apollo Crews goes next in WWE. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

