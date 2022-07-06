Apollo Crews interrupted by former champion at NXT: The Great American Bash

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews was interrupted by former NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner (now known as Giovanni Vinci) on the latest episode of the show.

Apollo Crews came to NXT 2.0 back in June, when he returned to WWE's developmental brand to a huge pop. Since returning, the former Intercontinental Champion has earned a victory in a tag team match where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to defeat Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller.

He has also appeared in several cinematic video packages, where he writes in a journal while having premonitions of the future, acting out scenarios in his head before they happen.

On this week's Great American Bash edition of NXT 2.0, Crews took to the ring to explain why he returned to the brand. The former United States Champion stated that he returned to make his children proud, as they had lost interest in his character before repackaging.

While talking about NXT talents he wanted to wrestle with, Crews was interrupted by Giovanni Vinci, previously known as Fabian Aichner.

Vinci laid down a challenge to Apollo for next week's edition of the show and claimed he would beat Crews "with style."

It will be interesting to see how Apollo Crews' NXT run works out. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far