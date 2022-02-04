"It was fantastic"- Apollo Crews comments on working with WWE legend

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews has stated it was wonderful to work with 14-time world champion Triple H at NXT.

Crews, who is currently signed under the red brand for Vince McMahon's promotion, began his NXT career in 2015. He made his debut against Tye Dillinger and went on to involve himself in notable feuds following that. Apollo Crews entered the main roster as a part of SmackDown in 2016 via the WWE draft.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Crews revealed that Triple H's mind works at a different level when it comes to pitching ideas. He also opined that The Game was very open and approachable.

“It was awesome. When it comes to anything with wrestling, his ideas, his mind the way it works, it is just a different level. So for me to be able to work hands-on with him, it was fantastic. He was always very open, he was easy to talk to, you could always come to him for anything," said Crews. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bobby Lashley wanted Apollo Crews to join The Hurt Business

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley originally wanted Apollo Crews to be a part of the Hurt Business in 2020.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin joined forces with MVP and Lashley to form the Hurt Business faction in 2021. However, Lashley and MVP both wanted Apollo Crews and Ricochet to be a part of the stable.

In an episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Lashly spoke about the formation of the Hurt Business.

“Before we got Cedric, we went after Ricochet and we went after Apollo. I really wanted Apollo, I really wanted Apollo, because we were doing it as a character but at the same time we were doing it as, ‘I think I know what these guys need,'" stated Lashley.

Do you want to see Triple H return in the WWE ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

