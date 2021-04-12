Apollo Crews wins the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37 with the help of a new ally

Apollo Crews came out on top in the first-ever Nigerian Drum Fight to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 37. Crews defeated Big E despite looking like he would be on the losing end, all thanks to a little help from a new ally.

The match itself was a real nail-biter, as both Apollo Crews and Big E went to war with each other. The Nigerian Drum Fight stipulation was essentially a Street Fight, but with drums involved.

There were many highlights in the match, including some potential career-ending moments, as Crews looked to once again drop some steel stairs on top of Big E. Luckily, E was able to move out of the way, before finally getting some revenge.

Things looked unpredictable towards the end until Apollo Crews missed a Frogsplash, crashing through a table. This allowed Big E to take advantage, as he hit the challenger with his finisher, the Big Ending. Unfortunately for E, Crews had an ally waiting on the sidelines.

Apollo Crews was able to become the new champion thanks to the help of his gigantic new ally.

Crews has worked hard to attain the Intercontinental Championship, even going back to his Nigerian roots in order to do so. He will certainly be celebrating his victory in style alongside his new muscle.

Who is Apollo Crews' new ally?

Apollo Crews has a new partner, a gigantic man who made his presence known in WWE quite a while back. Babatunde Aiyegbusi, or Dabba-Kato, is a Polish professional wrestler and former football player.

Kato joined WWE back in 2016, working his way through the ranks in NXT, and made his televised debut at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He would then return to the big screen as part of the short-lived RAW Underground series.

He now finds himself standing alongside Apollo Crews, and will reportedly be going by the name of Commander Azeez.

It will be interesting to see what his role will be on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown. One can assume that he and Apollo Crews will have a similar dynamic to that of AJ Styles and Omos.

What did you think of the WrestleMania debut of Commander Azeez? Let us know down below.