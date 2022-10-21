Apollo Crews opens up on his quest to win the NXT Championship (Exclusive)

WWE star Apollo Crews feels that he is on track to win the NXT Championship from current holder Bron Breakker.

Crews will be in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match against Grayson Waller at NXT Halloween Havoc this Saturday. The two men have been involved in a bitter rivalry, and the former Intercontinental Champion has promised a painful prophecy for his adversary.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews mentioned that his Halloween Havoc matchup with Waller was a crucial step in his quest for the NXT Championship.

The 35-year-old said that it's very important for him to win the match and that losing to the Aussie would send him to the back of the line.

"It's a must-win for me, especially if I'm gonna pursue anything such as the NXT Championship. My first run at NXT, I wrestled for the NXT Championship a couple times but I never actually won the NXT Championship. So for me, it's very important to win this match because if I lose, not only will that be the second time that I've lost to Grayson but I feel like it'll knock me down a couple of rungs on the ladder. So it's something that's very important for me. I gotta win this match. It's a must win for me." [From 4:08 - 4:38]

You can watch the full interview here:

Apollo Crews has won some titles on the WWE main roster

After his first stint on NXT, Apollo Crews made his main roster debut back in 2017 after the Superstar Shake-up. He was quick to impress fans with his chiseled physique and cruiserweight-like agility.

Crews had a successful run on the main roster, winning the United States Championship in 2020. He even got in touch with his Nigerian roots and formed a formidable alliance with Commander Azeez.

He also defeated Big E at WrestleMania 37 to win the Intercontinental Championship before making a surprise return to the developmental brand.

NAZARIO @mattnazar50 Really liking Apollo Crews as Intercontinental champion, he’s always been a good athlete but he finally got a better gimmick than just Mr Smiley. It’s cool that Babatunde *Azeez* finally has something to do as well Really liking Apollo Crews as Intercontinental champion, he’s always been a good athlete but he finally got a better gimmick than just Mr Smiley. It’s cool that Babatunde *Azeez* finally has something to do as well https://t.co/xT8OCvr3s5

Do you think Apollo Crews can dethrone the dominant Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

