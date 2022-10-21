Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews recently spoke about his upcoming matchup with Grayson Waller at NXT Halloween Havoc in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Over the last few weeks, Crews' has had visions predicting a painful prophecy for Grayson Waller. The two men have been at each other's throats ever since Waller tried to blind Crews. The former IC champ has been terrorizing Grayson ever since, even costing him a match against former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's senior editor Bill Apter, Apollo mentioned that he knew his match with Grayson Waller would be a slugfest and he was prepared for it.

"At this stage in my career, I'm prepared for anything. I'd be a fool if I'm not." (0:42 to 0:47)

Apollo Crews made it clear that whatever the stipulation, he was ready to wage war this Saturday.

"Preparation, I think mental preparation. You know, maybe physically I can't train for it but mentally I can be ready. Physically I already know whatever is chosen, we're gonna go through hell." (1:08 to 1:23)

You can watch the full interview here:

Apollo Crews spoke about his feelings for Grayson Waller

During the conversation, the 35-year-old star spoke about his deep seated hate towards the Australian superstar. He mentioned that Waller tried to blind him during their match and made some questionable remarks about him.

"I feel like I've earned these type of emotions towards him. He tried to blind me. He's said some cruel things and I've said some mean things as well. I'd be a fool to think that he wasn't out to hurt me either. So it's not something I'm taking lightly." [From 2:52 - 3:05]

Apollo Crews will look to put all this experience behind him when he comes face-to-face with Grayson Waller in a Spin the Wheel: Make a Deal match at Halloween Havoc.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this battle of attrition? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

