Apollo Crews reacts to hilarious WWE RAW moment

Before he was revealed as Nigerian Royalty, Apollo Crews had some very fun moments in WWE.

Some of Crews' most entertaining moments outside the ring included his time as part of the Titus Worldwide faction with Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke.

Following The Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Titus O'Neil was the butt of many jokes due to the fact that he slipped on the ramp and slid under the ring on his way to enter the Rumble.

This led to several humorous segments between the members of Titus Worldwide on RAW, including one where Crews wiped down the ramp to make sure it wasn't slippery for O'Neil to stand on.

A member of the WWE Universe reminded Crews of this moment on Twitter. The former United States Champion joined in on the fun and replied directly with two crying laughing emojis.

Apollo Crews hasn't been used much on WWE RAW as of late

Apollo Crews was drafted to Monday Night RAW back in October during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Since then, Crews has only wrestled on RAW seven times in the last several months. His last RAW match came on March 21, where he teamed up with Commander Azeez and lost to Omos in a handicap match.

Crews doesn't appear to be hurt because he's wrestled plenty of matches on WWE Main Event, which is a show the company records before RAW on Monday nights.

This would appear to imply that Crews' current gimmick has run its course and could possibly need a fresh coat of paint for his character when he returns to WWE RAW at some point in the future.

