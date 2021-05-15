Apollo Crews set to defend the Intercontinental Championship on next week's SmackDown

Apollo Crews is now officially more than a month into his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. It has been smooth sailing for Crews so far, thanks in part to his new muscle, Commander Azeez.

However, things are looking a bit rough now for the champion, as he has three new challengers for his Intercontinental Championship.

WWE has announced that Apollo Crews will defend his title against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a fatal four-way match on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This will obviously be a huge obstacle for Crews, as he will not have to be pinned in order to lose his title. It will throw a wrench in his plans of being the Intercontinental Champion "forever".

The title match next week will be quite challenging for Crews, as he will be in the ring with three of SmackDown's top superstars. It will be intriguing to see just how he deals with such a high level of competition.

That being said, he is still the favorite to come out on top, especially with the colossal Commander Azeez at his side.

Apollo Crews awarded Commander Azeez with the Nigerian medal of honor

Apollo Crews made an appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown for one purpose and one purpose only, to honor Commander Azeez. The Intercontinental Champion commended his bodyguard for his elite work off-late by giving him the Nigerian medal of honor.

Azeez graciously accepted the award, and it was very much deserved. Especially after you take into account the number of tough spots he has gotten Apollo Crews out of.

He will certainly play a major role in Crews' upcoming Intercontinental title defense next Friday.

We are yet to see Commander Azeez appear in singles competition. His last appearance in a singles match was against Braun Strowman when he was going by the name Dabba Kato on RAW Underground.

It will be great to see just how his WWE career unfolds. What are your expectations for him? Let us know in the comments section below.