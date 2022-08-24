WWE NXT Results: Apollo Crews takes out NXT Superstar on his own talk show

Former United States Champion Apollo Crews was the inaugural guest on Grayson Waller's talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to NXT a couple of months ago and had some impressive matches with the likes of Xyonn Quinn, Roderick Strong, Giovanni Vinci, and Grayson Waller. Waller did not take his loss to the former US Champion lightly and has wanted to get payback.

The Australian star debuted his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, on the latest episode of NXT, and Apollo Crews was the first guest.

Waller asked a lot of questions, but he hardly let the former Intercontinental Champion speak. He mocked Crews for forgetting about his Nigerian accent, and Crews humored the host.

The former Intercontinental Champion retaliated by calling Waller "a low-budget Miz." The Australian star did not take the comment lightly, as he stood up to Crews. The former Intercontinental Champion punched him and left the ring with the trash-talking Grayson Waller silenced and laid flat in the middle of the squared circle.

The rivalry between the two is heating up, and we could see them settle their scores a week from Sunday at Worlds Collide.

Are you enjoying the Nigerian Warrior's run in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha