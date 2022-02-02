Apollo Crews praises WWE Superstar for helping him leave his comfort zone

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews has heaped praise on his current tag team partner Commander Azeez.

Azeez aligned himself with Crews last year at night 2 of Wrestlemania 37 when the latter faced off against Big E for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, the pair have looked to make an impact in WWE's tag team division, while Crews has also been looking to reclaim a singles championship.

During the Royal Rumble media row this past week, Apollo Crews spoke to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. Crews gave plaudits to Azeez for helping him stay away from complacency in the ring and also aiding him to leave his comfort zone from time to time.

“It’s nice to see him [Azeez] grow because he was thrown into a situation where a lot of people could have sank. He’s doing very well and he’s growing, and I love seeing it. He’s also helped me, sometimes we get complacent, a lot of times we get complacent, so he’s helped me leave that comfort zone again and challenged me to do new things, so it’s great,” Crews said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Apollo Crews wins the IC title with help from Commander Azeez fka Dabbo Kato Apollo Crews wins the IC title with help from Commander Azeez fka Dabbo Kato https://t.co/AIdJfM8Vsd

Azeez helped Crews win the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania 37, and now the big man is booked as his enforcer. Despite that, given the years of experience that Crews has over Azeez, the former has taken on a mentor role backstage for his tag team partner.

Apollo Crews teases forming a stable with certain WWE Superstars

In the same conversation, Crews also spoke of his admiration for some specific superstars that he would love to form a stable with.

"If I can add someone, I am going to the women’s side and I’d have to go with either Bianca or Sasha. Imagine one of those two, imagine that. And then, I might have to steal the old Hurt Business members, Shelton and Ceddy. When you talk about talent, those two, it doesn’t get any better than that," Crews added. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are currently on strong singles runs, but the prospect of forming a stable in the wrestling business is always an exciting one for fans and superstars alike.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Apollo Crews were to form a stable, who would you like to see join him? Let us know in the comments below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande