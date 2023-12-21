During a recent WWE show's main event, a star suffered what looked like a horrifying injury. Now, his opponent has issued him an apology.

The star in question is Ilja Dragunov, and his opponent for the night was Ridge Holland.

Holland went down to NXT and wrestled Ilja Dragunov in the main event of this week's show. During the match, after a big move where Holland slammed Dragunov, the latter could barely move. His hands were held stiff, and his body was shaking.

The match was called off with Holland sitting shaken at the corner of the ring while doctors and officials checked in Dragunov and put him on a stretcher before taking him out.

Holland was devastated and has now spoken up about it, saying he was sorry for what had happened and that it was not who he was. He also wished the star a quick recovery.

"I’m sorry for what happened @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR [Ilja Dragunov]. This not who I am. Get Well Soon," he wrote.

The injury and this entire angle appear to be part of a storyline.

Holland being part of this WWE story is controversial, as Big E was injured in a match against him, with his neck breaking. The latter's wrestling career is possibly over due to the injury. Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince was also injured in a match against Holland, with the star receiving blame, although it was due to a bad landing.

At this time, it remains to be seen where WWE takes the story, with some fan backlash against it.