Apparent Judgment Day member has a hilarious backstage moment with The Miz ahead of WWE RAW

An apparent Judgment Day member was spotted having a hilarious moment with The Miz ahead of his match on WWE RAW.

For the past several weeks, R-Truth has been convinced that he is a part of Judgment Day. Despite the group's disapproval of him, Truth still continues to show up with them. This has led to some funny and entertaining moments on camera.

R-Truth was even involved in tag matches against Judgment Day, which were entertaining due to his antics in the ring. During this time, Truth also briefly reunited with his former tag team partner, The Miz, who has been having problems with the villainous faction recently.

Tonight, The Miz was set to compete against Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Prior to the show, the A-Lister ran into R-Truth backstage. Miz warned Truth that Judgment Day would drop him at any chance they get and he should be careful. Truth replied by hilariously asking Miz not to tag in tonight.

This was funny because Miz is in a singles match, which he pointed out. Truth then asked Miz to keep his eyes on "Tom and Nick" Mysterio before he walked away, with a confused Miz reminding him that Dominik is one person and not two, as Truth believes.

The entire hilarious clip can be watched here:

It will be interesting to see if Miz will be able to pick up the win against Dominik Mysterio tonight on the red brand.

