Apparently confused and hurt female WWE Superstar shares horrifying hate tweets she has been receiving heading into WrestleMania 39

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 02, 2023 19:27 IST
Some fans have shown a lot of hate ahead of WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania 39 is the biggest event of the year for WWE, but one superstar has not been able to join the spirit of celebration. Asuka has shared the horrifying hate tweets she has been receiving heading into the event and how she has had to react.

At WrestleMania 39, Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The star has been consistently in the title picture over the last few years but has failed to grab it. On the other hand, she has won the women's tag title a few times. Over the last few months, she has been through a character re-invention, bringing about a more Kana-inspired gimmick from her days in Japan.

Now, she has the chance to become the women's champion. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on her match, Asuka has been forced to confront the hate she has been receiving heading into the event. She has gone on a blocking spree.

Earlier in the day, she sent out a cryptic tweet saying that she was blocking everyone. She even called it a "block festival." You can view her tweet below:

Block and block and block 🫵🤡

She later shared one of the hate tweets she received before her match against Belair, asking what fans thought of it. In the post, she was asked to go back to Japan.

What do you all think of such people? twitter.com/otto_sq/status…

The hate she was receiving was quite startling, and answering fans, the apparently hurt and confused Asuka, sent out another tweet asking why the fans were hating on her and if they were supporters of Bianca Belair.

Are the people who are being aggressive towards me fans of Bianca? Or do they just hate me?Either way, it's dangerous 💣 🧨💥

She asked if the fans just hated her, and went on to say, either way, it was dangerous. When asked by a fan who was hating, she answered that there were "many."

@nubg0d There are many 🫠

Asuka has received a tremendous amount of support after sharing the hate tweets ahead of WWE WrestleMania

The female WWE Superstar's tweets about the hate saw Asuka get a lot of support from fans as they rallied behind her.

The WWE Universe came out in her comments to shut down the haters and show her love ahead of one of the biggest matches of her life at WrestleMania 39.

@WWEAsuka They’re just jealous! Stay positive & enjoy the day!
@WWEAsuka Ignore them! We love you ❤️
@WWEAsuka You (Asuka) & Bianca Belair are cool, good, nice, and enjoyable. I truly dunno who all are aggressively hating, but I don't like it.
@WWEAsuka HOW there’s people being aggressive towards YOU??I ain’t tolerate that https://t.co/nKXH39OCRo
@WWEAsuka Asuka youre an incredible person, and are good at what you do don’t let these jealous keyboard warriors bring you down we support you and are behind you 100% #KanaChan also good luck tonight to our future Raw Womens Champion your gonna do great 🙂
@WWEAsuka No sadly this is Twitter now. I find it hard to believe real fans or real accounts even being rude to the Empress. Good luck tonight #WrestleMania

Hopefully, heading into WrestleMania 39 Night Two, Asuka can carry positivity into her match instead of the odd hate she has received recently.

Do you think Asuka will defeat Bianca Belair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

