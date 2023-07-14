"Are you out of your f**king mind?" - Former WWE Superstar loses control after his daughter is insulted; gets assaulted by Fandango aka Dirty Dango

A former WWE Superstar lost control completely after his daughter was insulted by a wrestler at a recent wrestling show. Unfortunately for the veteran Santino Marella, he was then knocked out by Dirty Dango.

Santino Marella may not be a part of WWE anymore, but the star is still involved in the wrestling world. He returned to IMPACT recently, where he was made the Director of Authority in an on-screen role.

Dirty Dango was in a match tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, where Santino Marella was ringside providing commentary. At one point, Dango threw his opponent back into the ring and then directed his attention to Marella.

He insulted Marella, calling him a slur while saying that's also what his daughter was. Marella's daughter is Arianna Grace, who is currently contracted to WWE NXT.

"You're a b***h just like your daughter."

Marella would not stand for that and attacked him, shouting and losing his composure.

"What did he say? Are you out of your f**king mind?"

Security restrained him from getting involved, but Dango took advantage and hit him with a forearm to the face, knocking him out.

You can watch it here:

Whether there will be any repercussions for these actions remains to be seen.

