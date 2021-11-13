Are Hulk Hogan and The Rock friends in real life?

While there is no confirmation that Hulk Hogan and The Rock are friends in real life, it is assumed that the two men share a healthy relationship outside of the ring.

Throughout their tenure in WWE, Hulk Hogan and The Rock have shared the stage multiple times. However, their interaction at WrestleMania 18 was the greatest of them all.

Hogan and Rock's match at 'Mania 18 brought the two wrestling icons together. The two superstars shared history as Hogan alongside The Rock's father.

The Rock's match with The Hulkster was one of the most standout performances of the former's professional wrestling career.

The Rock's father has also been a lifelong supporter of Hulk Hogan

As we mentioned above, The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, was Hogan's contemporary. Johnson has always put Hogan over at every chance, calling him 'The Greatest Of All Time' on many occasions.

After WWE purchased WCW, Vince McMahon wanted to bring Hogan back into the company. The Chairman approached The Rock with the idea of a match between the two veterans. Needless to say, the latter was very excited.

"I loved it. Immediately I saw the marquee, I saw the build up, I saw the promotion and I just saw the intrigue from the fans because this is a match you never thought you would see,” The Rock recalled. (H/T- Talksport)

The Rock is currently a Hollywood megastar known for his extraordinary acting skills and charisma. He has appeared sporadically in WWE, with the last one coming in 2019. It remains to be seen when he returns next.

