"Are you ready?"- Triple H sends out a bold message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H has sent a message ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth.

This time, Elimination Chamber will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The Premium Live Event will showcase some of the greatest matches, including the Men's Elimination Chamber match involving Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. The Women's Elimination Chamber match will feature Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton.

Furthermore, it will also include Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship defense against Nia Jax and Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Title defense against New Catch Republic. Grayson Waller will host a special edition of his talk show with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as special guests.

Taking to social media, The Game sent a bold message as he invited the crowd to witness the event.

"WWE Universe Australia, it is that time. It is that time of year. It is the road to WrestleMania, and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia, because we're just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. The Elimination Chamber: Perth, happens live this Saturday from the Optus Stadium.

Through his words, Triple H stated how the PLE will pave the path for wrestlers to get directly into WrestleMania and how massive the opportunity is.

"The Chamber matches are set. The implications for the Road to WrestleMania will be monumental. There is no greater time in the year than right now. The Road to WrestleMania, and I cannot tell you how excited we are all to get to Perth and be headed your way. And when we get there, there will be only one question asked, 'Are you ready?'" said HHH. (0:01-0:58)

Top UFC star Michael Chandler spotted with Triple H

Popular Mixed Martial Artist Michael Chandler was in attendance on RAW this week. He was spotted backstage with Triple H after the show went off-air.

Taking to social media, Chandler pranked his followers as he mentioned that he was signing a contract with WWE.

"Contract signed [emoji]," he wrote.

It would be interesting to see how the Elimination Chamber turns out to be this Saturday.

