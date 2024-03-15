"Are you really that good?" - Bayley threatens to expose Damage CTRL member, sends a warning message

Grand Slam Champion Bayley recently took to social media to warn Damage CTRL member and her former friend, Dakota Kai.

Bayley will face Kai in a singles match on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The star recently betrayed The Role Model during a tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. Kai pretended for a while that she had sided with Bayley in her feud against IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. However, Kai jumped ship and left the multi-time women's champion to fend for herself.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley put Kai on notice and threatened to expose her in her latest message on social media. The Grand Slam Champion stated that Kai was special and that she wanted the "real" Kai on SmackDown.

"I brought you in because I knew you were special. I knew how talented you were, unlike anyone on the roster in so many ways. I saw myself in you - the way nobody quite believed in you the way that they should, and the way you used that as fuel to make yourself such a unique performer. I can’t wait to see if I was right. Are you really that good? Or did I just see what I wanted to see because you were my friend.. I want the real you tomorrow @imkingkota, I dare you not to hold back," wrote Bayley.

In the same message, The Role Model also told Kai to bring all the chips on her shoulder and all the reasons why she may be angry at Bayley.

Bayley will challenge Damage CTRL member IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Role Model started 2024 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. After months of tension, Damage CTRL eventually betrayed their former leader on an episode of SmackDown.

This led to Bayley challenging SKY for the Women's Championship. At the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, The Role Model played a major role in The Genius of the Sky, successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and winning the Women's Championship.

