Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the segment between Ricochet and Logan Paul on this week's RAW.

Ricochet and Logan Paul have been embroiled in a feud over the last few weeks. They came face-to-face on the red brand this week, where the former United States Champion challenged the social media megastar for a match. However, the latter refused the same, which was followed by both men throwing hands.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bashed Ricochet's high-flying spot, noting that WWE is a wrestling company and he would like to see the star do some wrestling with his feet on the ground.

"Last time I looked at the WWE they were a wrestling company. Are you a wrestler, bro, or are you a circus clown? Are you an acrobat? Are you a circus soleil performer? How about Ricochet, since this is a wrestling company?How about you have a match with me when you can't leave your feet?Let's see if you are a wrestler, this is the World Wrestling Entertainment so I would love to see that promo."[From 29:53 to 30:20]

Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to refer to Logan Paul as 'Maverick'

Logan Paul has done an excellent job in establishing himself as one of the top names in WWE in a short time. The social media megastar has fared well in each of his outings to the squared circle and has faced massive names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during his short stint.

Logan Paul has often been referred to as "The Maverick" by WWE's commentary team, which did not sit well with Vince Russo. During the same conversation, the wrestling veteran noted that "Maverick" is usually associated with Tom Cruse and his legendary movie "Top Gun," and Logan Paul is certainly not that.

"The Irish announcer whose name I still don't know. Somebody came up with, 'We're gonna call Logan Paul, The Maverick.' This guy first of all when you say 'Maverick,'veverybody and their mother and their aunt Tilly thinks of Tom Cruise in Top Gun. So come up with something original, Maverick is not an original. So it questions me, has Vince McMahon ever seen a Top Gun? Does Vince McMahon know that Tom Cruise played a character Maverick?" [From 30:24 to 31:05]

While Logan Paul did not accept Ricochet's challenge on RAW, the duo are likely to lock horns at SummerSlam. This will also be the YouTuber's first singles match since WrestleMania 39.

