Ariane Andrew aka Cameron on how fans react differently to AEW and WWE

Ariane Andrew who went by the in-ring name of Cameron during her run in WWE recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, where she talked about her appearances on AEW. Ariane Andrew was a part of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament known as The Deadly Draw, and there she teamed with Nyla Rose.

While on the podcast, Ariane Andrew talked about how differently fans reacted to her performances in AEW compared to her time in WWE. She admitted that she had not really trained much for her time in AEW so the fans' response took her by surprise.

Ariane Andrew on her appearance on AEW; comparing fan's reaction to her time in WWE

Ariane Andrew was supposed to be a part of GameChanger Wrestling's event at WrestleMania weekend, but that was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, she did not train much at all ahead of her debut in AEW.

"So that's the crazy thing because I feel like the response is definitely positive compared to back in the day where literally the wrestling community is ripping me a new a--hole, but I actually had not been training at all, except for preparing for the match for Effy's 'Big Gay Brunch'. I was trained by Rikishi's school. I decided to take it upon myself to go back to obviously train. Was doing a little bit of that. It was just such a small like stint because I had gotten super busy with everything else I was working on, and then Corona hit, so I literally had not stepped in the ring probably since January. And that was only for a little bit.

Ariane Andrew admitted that she was taken aback by the response of the fans in AEW as she was used to something different in WWE.

"So it's crazy when people are like, 'wow, she's improved.' I was like little do people know I have less than a week when everything even happened with AEW. I literally went out with zero training. We didn't get to go over anything except for the finish. So literally it was like I am praying to Jesus Christ and the universe that I do not f--k this up because I know people are waiting for me to fail. So that's actually the real, and I don't think most people know that because like, 'oh, yeah, she's been training.' I'm like, 'no, I haven't' because I just a back in the ring in January, and then coronavirus. So it's like I wasn't training."

Ariane Andrew's run in WWE had not really been met with a lot of praise from WWE fans, but her run in AEW has gone completely differently.