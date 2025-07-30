  • home icon
Arianna Grace seemingly goes off-script; checks in on WWE star boyfriend after backstage assault

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:52 GMT
Arianna Grace
Arianna Grace is popular among the fans (Image source: Grace's X account)

Arianna Grace seemed to have gone off script tonight. She did so by checking on her real-life boyfriend, who is also a fellow WWE star.

Stacks Lorenzo turned heel at Stand and Deliver 2025 when he betrayed and started feuding with Tony D'Angelo. They both even competed for the vacant NXT Heritage Cup on the June 24 episode of the Black and Silver brand. However, this wasn't enough to settle their feud. Stacks faced off against Luca Crusifino and Tony D'Angelo on the July 15 episode of NXT. This time, Tony emerged victorious.

Tonight, on the black and silver brand, Tony was backstage with Josh Briggs when Yoshiki Inamura attacked the latter. Stacks then told Inamura that he can't depend on family. He also advised Inamura that there's no place for honor in this business. The Japanese star then turned around and slapped the NXT Heritage Cup Champion and challenged him to a match next week.

Arianna Grace, who was also present, showed concern for Stacks and went to check on him before she held herself back. Even Stacks looked a bit surprised at her reaction, indicating that she went off script.

Arianna Grace and Stacks are dating each other in real life, and her response could've been due to genuine concern.

It will be interesting to see if Yoshiki Inamura will be able to defeat Stacks next week.

Edited by Angana Roy
