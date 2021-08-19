Ariya Daivari on his bond with brother Shawn Daivari and how both of them were released

WWE has released over 100 superstars since April 2020, and the Daivari brothers were among them.

Ariya Daivari was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss his WWE career and what he's planning to do next. During the interview, Ariya Daivari reflected on how he and his brother Shawn bonded through their love of professional wrestling.

"Yeah, we just started watching together," Ariya Daivari said. "He was 14 and I was eight. We just started watching together, he was the one who discovered it but we watched it together, which was super cool. Just over time he got to be an indie wrestler first, obviously. That's why his career took off before mine did, he's just older. We were big fans together. He had all the T-shirts and I had all the toys. It actually brought us a lot closer. We were just typical brothers, we hung out but not a lot. But pro wrestling really brought us closer and to this day that's why we are super tight."

Shawn Daivari has been brought back to WWE

While Ariya Daivari waits out his 90-day non-compete, Shawn Daivari has been brought back to the company, a decision that Ariya is very happy about.

"My own brother was recently part of the COVID releases," Ariya Daivari said. "Just recently he was brought back, which I am very happy for. I was very upset when he got released during COVID. After the COVID releases happened I was like it sucks but I survived I think I will be good. Then there's been three waves of firings in 2021. When Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman got released, the whole roster from top to bottom, RAW, SmackDown, NXT was like oh s**t. If they are letting guys like Braun and Samoa Joe go, it could be anybody. A small part of me said that if it was going to happen, it might be around this time. Unfortunately it did."

