Ariya Daivari on missed opportunities in WWE and if he might return

Could we see Ariya Daivari return to WWE in the future?

Ariya Daivari was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss his WWE career and what he's planning to do next. When asked if he felt WWE missed some opportunities during his stay with the company, Daivari believes the company missed out on the tag team of himself and Tony Nese.

"Yeah, honestly right before we got released, me and Tony Nese were doing a lot of tag stuff together," Ariya Daivari said. "In the last 4 to 5 months of TV they were having us tag pretty regularly. Everyone in the office, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, they would all be telling us 'You guys are killing it as a tag team, you're doing a great job, you look good.' We thought we were going to be a tag team on NXT. Me and him discussed talking to Vince and see if he would bring us to RAW or SmackDown. I was told that Vince or WWE in general isn't big in the tag team division. That was the only hurdle we had to climb, but unfortunately we got released."

Ariya Daivari thinks if he's not back with WWE in five years then the door might be closed

Ariya Daivari uses the likes of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal as inspiration that he can once again find himself back on the WWE roster down the line.

"I'm 32 now, if I don't go back to WWE in five years then maybe that door is closed," Ariya Daivari said. "I still feel young and I still feel good. You see so many guys like Drew McIntyre and Jinder, seeing them leave WWE, and they were at the bottom of the barrel when they left. To go out there and get in great shape, reinvent themselves and then come back and have the success that they have had, it's awesome to see. I don't think the door to WWE is completely closed. It might be that right now they are reshuffling things and figuring things out."

