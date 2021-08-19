Ariya Daivari on being released from WWE and what his plans are now

Former WWE 205 Live star Ariya Daivari is taking a positive outlook on his recent release.

Ariya Daivari was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss his WWE career and what he's planning to do next. When asked about his WWE release, Daivari said he can now take a breath of fresh air knowing he's worked for WWE.

"I tell a lot of people that I can take a nice breath of fresh air and say 'I've done it,'" Ariya Daivari said. "That thing that used to keep me up at night as an indie wrestler. I just keep thinking over and over what do I have to do to make it? But I did it, I made it. I got to have conversations with Vince McMahon and Triple H, I did all these things.

My convo with @AriyaDaivari is up now! 💪



He talks about his recent WWE release, what’s next for him, learning his brother Shawn Daivari and much more!



WATCH: https://t.co/WNuSSE83zQ



LISTEN: https://t.co/bHmjx6XN3y pic.twitter.com/Fg5mPTBA0D — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 18, 2021

Ariya Daivari on his post WWE plans

As far as what's next for him, Ariya Daivari admits he's tired of sitting at home and can't wait to get out there and wrestle again, be it a national company or the indies.

"I just want to wrestle, I want a busy schedule," Ariya Daivari said. "That's the only thing I want. Because right now I'm sitting at home with these 90 days. Not too long ago we were dealing with a pandemic, that s**t sucked. I did not like sitting at home. ."

