Details on Triple H's reaction after several wrestlers asked him about their WWE futures

Former WWE star Ariya Daivari has revealed that several cruiserweight wrestlers asked Triple H about their futures following a match at WWE Survivor Series 2016.

On the pay-per-view kickoff show, Daivari joined forces with Drew Gulak and Tony Nese in a losing effort against Noam Dar, Rich Swann and TJP. Though he regularly competed on WWE television, Daivari was one of many cruiserweights who had not been officially signed at the time.

The 32-year-old, who received his WWE release in June, recently spoke to Matt Rehwoldt (formerly known as Aiden English) on Straight Shooting. He said several cruiserweights received contract offers from WWE after seeking clarification from Triple H about their jobs.

“After the pay-per-view, we all kind of cornered Hunter [Triple H] and we were like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? You guys keep calling us back but nobody has any idea if we’re getting jobs or not,’” Daivari said.

“The funniest thing, he looks at us and he goes, ‘Erm, maybe you guys should keep your Mondays open,'" Daivari continued. "We were like, ‘Okay,’ so I guess at that point we were gonna be freelance wrestlers for WWE. They were gonna call us when they need us, and that’s how it is. Literally, the next day at RAW, we got emails saying, ‘Hey, we’re gonna sign you guys.’”

Almost five years on, Triple H is still integral to WWE behind the scenes, especially when it comes to NXT's weekly programming. Watch the video above to hear Jose G and Rico El Glorioso’s thoughts on this week’s AEW and NXT episodes in Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Debrief.

Ariya Daivari worked on both Vince McMahon and Triple H’s shows in WWE

Ariya Daivari spent five years in WWE

Triple H played a major role in the organization of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Ariya Daivari lost a first-round match against Ho Ho Lun before teaming up with Sean Maluta in a dark match loss against The Bollywood Boyz.

Daivari went on to appear frequently on RAW during the cruiserweight division’s first year as part of the red brand. However, he mostly competed on 205 Live and occasional episodes of NXT during his five-year WWE run.

Daivari’s only singles match on a WWE pay-per-view main show took place at WWE Money in the Bank 2019. He lost against then-Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a match lasting nine minutes.

Please credit Straight Shooting and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier