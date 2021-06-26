Ariya Daivari and former WWE Cruiserweight champion released

According to a report from PWInsider, 205 Live mainstays Ariya Daivari and former WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese have been released by the company.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce the news on their website or social media platforms.

Nese and Daivari were regulars on WWE 205 Live

Both Nese and Daivari made their way into WWE by participating in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Nese would make it to the second round before being eliminated by Brian Kendrick, while Daivari was ousted in his first match against Ho Ho Lun.

Thank you all for the kind words and support. It's time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling. — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021

Ariya is the younger brother of current WWE producer Shawn Daivari, who had just recently accepted a job to return to the company. The two brothers, who are of Iranian descent, were featured in a segment during WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event held in Saudi Arabia.

Welp. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

Nese had previously wrestled for Impact Wrestling, as well as Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcord promotion, before coming to WWE. During the pre-show of WrestleMania 35, Nese would win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Buddy Murphy (who is also a recent WWE release).

This looks to be the first in what seems to be a number of releases planned by WWE today. Sportskeeda will stay on this story and keep you informed.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Daniel Wood