Arn Anderson is one of the big names in the Pro-Wrestling world. He has wrestled for the WCW and the WWE. Arn Anderson later became a producer in the WWE before leaving the company for AEW. Currently, Arn Anderson is Cody's manager in AEW. This week, on his podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about WWE's booking of Charlotte Flair's debut and her run at the time.

Arn Anderson on Charlotte Flair's debut

This week on ARN, Arn Anderson spoke about Charlotte Flair's debut on WWE RAW in her hometown. He said that WWE booking her to lose that match was idiotic.

“What does that tell you about the idiot choices that are made. Our audience is very smart. They do their homework. When you have a debut of a talent, if they’ve been anywhere, done anything, been on any television, been in any place that social media goes, our audience knows who they are before they come through the curtain. Certainly, Charlotte Flair couldn’t go anywhere in the civilized world without people knowing who she is. She is a tremendous talent, as good as anyone out there on the female roster of any company. You can argue the point that she is the best."(h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Anderson went on to commend Charlotte Flair for her work ethic and becoming the face of the company while bashing WWE's booking decision.

"She’s a hard worker and into her character and presence and what she brings to the table to be the face of the company where she is trying to get. But to beat her on her debut, our audience would look at that and go, ok, well she must not be a star like her dad. She failed her first match. That’s not good. I don’t give a shit what anybody says. People say wins and loses don’t matter. When you debut and you get beat in your first match and you have a lineage and a heritage like that, name me one person, and I mean just one, that lost their way into getting over."(h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE TV for a few weeks now. She has reportedly undergone successful surgery but will be missing SummerSlam.