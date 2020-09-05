Former WWE United States Champion Rusev was released from his contract earlier this year. Rusev was one of many WWE Superstars and staff let go by the company as they braced for the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rusev was at his most popular during the 'Rusev Day' phase and has spoken about how WWE did not capitalize on it, even saying that Vince McMahon told him that fans don't really mean it when they chant it.

WWE legend Arn Anderson spoke about Rusev and how he was booked during his podcast, ARN. Anderson said that WWE didn't jump on Rusev's popularity at the right time and waited too long to turn him babyface:

Well, I didn't particularly want Rusev to turn babyface myself, but the fans, when they call for it, jump on it. Don't wait for three weeks, don't wait for two weeks, don't wait a month. If they suddenly are clamoring for a particular talent for whatever reason, even if it was something that just happened last week that made them think completely different about the talent and so this week just seemingly out of nowhere, they start cheering for a guy. H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson on how WWE should have booked Rusev

My brother Matt i miss you. Be safe. https://t.co/K840KJfnRs — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 4, 2020

Arn Anderson went on to talk about how WWE should have booked Rusev during his hot streak. Anderson said that WWE should have pushed Rusev as hard as possible from the get-go instead of waiting till it "petered out":

I say put the flames to it, put the pedal down, and go with it. Don't wait until it cools off again and then wonder why it didn't get over. And that's what I saw happening, and it was one of those things that - Rusev Day got over. But it just kind of sat there in neutral for so long that it just kind of teetered out. The best word I can say, when you get a guy like that who the fans suddenly get behind, the office should get behind them too. H/T: WINC

Rusev is currently a free agent following his WWE release. It will be interesting to see when and which promotion he will sign with.