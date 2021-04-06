Arn Anderson discusses Brock Lesnar's real-life heat with former WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has given his take on Jon Moxley’s comments about working with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

In 2016, Moxley said on The Stone Cold Podcast that he was “met with laziness” when he presented Lesnar with ideas for their match. He revealed in another interview with PW Torch’s Wade Keller in 2019 that all four of his pitches were rejected or ignored.

Anderson, who worked as a WWE producer from 2001 to 2019, discussed WrestleMania 32 on his ARN podcast. Regarding Lesnar’s reluctance to cooperate with Moxley, he confirmed that the 43-year-old usually does whatever he wants.

“I know that he [Moxley] was frustrated because he did want to have… that was a huge match for him, that he would have on his tool belt for the rest of his career, and he wanted to use the weapons as a way to get himself back even, maybe even get an advantage and put himself in a position to win. But, as we know, Brock does what Brock wants to do. He always has.”

Moxley’s Dean Ambrose character was one of the top babyface Superstars in WWE around the time of WrestleMania 32. Despite the former Shield member's popularity, Lesnar never looked like losing in what turned out to be a relatively one-sided victory.

Arn Anderson understands why Brock Lesnar’s opponents get frustrated

Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose's No Holds Barred Street Fight lasted 13 minutes.

Arn Anderson said Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam victories over John Cena and Randy Orton proved that other big names also lost emphatically to The Beast. Lesnar dominated Cena from start to finish in their 2014 match, while Orton was busted open by the former UFC star in 2016.

“He’s ate up a lot of top-shelf guys. If I remember correctly, Randy and Cena, to be a couple in particular. You know, so this was not something new. It just had to be frustrating because they [Lesnar and Moxley] did have the advantage of using some weapons to at least get Brock in trouble a couple of times. It was what it was. Like I said, if you’re in there with Brock Lesnar, you do what he wants to do. That’s the way it is.”

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expired after he lost against Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36. The eight-time WWE World Champion has not been advertised to appear at this weekend's two-night WrestleMania 37 event.

Please credit ARN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.