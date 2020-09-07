Arn Anderson discusses Hulk Hogan's change into Hollywood Hogan

Former WWE and WCW Superstar, Arn Anderson, spoke about Hulk Hogan after The Hulkster joined WCW in 1994.

During a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson noted that there was no real change in the attitude and behavior of Hulk Hogan in WCW until he joined the villainous nWo and became Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

"Hulk is Hulk 24 hours a day, Ric Flair is Ric Flair 24 hours a day, there are some guys that no matter what environment they're in or what the scenario is, they're that guy because they really are that guy. I don't think Hulk Hogan has been Terry Bollea for a long, long time. I think he's been Hulk Hogan. The first time he strapped it on, he became that guy and he has continued to be that guy.

"I know his business thoughts and concepts were pretty much the same, and as far as his business head goes, I just think that when the nWo thing hit and it was such a culture shock and the thing flamed up, it literally was like a nuclear blast on the wrestling business. Then he became that other guy, Hulk Hogan, and he was a different guy."

The formation of the #NWO was a massive shift for our industry and WCW especially. What followed was a cultural phenomenon still talked about to this day. We used to call them competition every Monday night... but now we’ll call the NWO @WWE #WWEHOF members...4 Life! pic.twitter.com/oMh9xY9gup — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

Arn Anderson on Hulk Hogan's changing mindset

Arn Anderson continued to discuss Hulk Hogan's run as the leader of the New World Order.

Arn Anderson suggested that Hulk Hogan's mindset had evolved from what it was during the 1980s to a much darker version in the 1990s which stayed with Arn Anderson for a long time.

"There was viciousness in that guy, there was maliciousness in that guy. From taking off that weight belt and beating David Flair half to death with it - that wasn't Hulk Hogan. That was Hollywood Hogan.

"He went pretty dark pretty quick, which meant he had been thinking about it, I think, for some time. I don't know how natural that would be because the red and the yellow, vitamins, prayers, all that stuff was part of who he was and for a long, long time. It's very successful."

Advertisement

Arn Anderson's opinion on WCW's Cruiserweight division

Remaining on the topic of WCW, Arn Anderson also gave his thoughts on its Cruiserweight division. The cruiserweights were a staple on WCW Monday Nitro and helped launch the careers of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Dean Malenko, and others.

"I don't think anybody will ever say Eddie Guerrero was too little, Shawn Michaels was too little, I don't think you're ever going to think Dean Malenko was too little. Rey Mysterio? Certainly not too little. All these guys got over, and they were all tops in their field. Nobody is going to question how tall they are, so I don't have any height or weight parameters for myself and I hope the business has moved ahead just like it has with the Women's Division and a lot of other things. In a positive way, I hope we have forever forgotten how much a guy weighs or how tall he is. It's what he brings to the table."

What are your favorite memories of Hollywood Hulk Hogan in WCW?