Former WWE producer and current AEW employee Arn Anderson recently gave his thoughts about what it was like working with Triple H, on his podcast, ARN.

Arn Anderson said that Triple H has been following Vince McMahon's lead and added that he had a good understanding of the wrestling business. Arn then went on to discuss his experience working with Triple H in WWE:

He’s following the lead of his father-in-law. He is putting forward the policies that Vince has laid out. I think he speaks well. I think he has a good grasp on the business. The one blessing I had is no one had asked me nor had I volunteered to be in those meetings where they involve just the business end of what we do. Mine was always matches, setting up matches, setting up angles because he and I think a lot alike. I came from the era I came from and I think he is kind of a throwback as far as his work back to an ‘80’s style worker. He could have fit in the ’80s as far as the way he works. He’s not a big high spot guy. I dealt with him more on the mechanics of the matches and things like that. Sometimes he would ask my opinion on stuff. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Arn Anderson on who could take charge of WWE after Vince McMahon

Arn Anderson then opened up about who could take charge of Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say:

I think he has always been and maybe it was the plan of the company for him to one day take over the leadership of the company. Who knows? You have Shane and Steph who would probably fall in line if you really broke it down in terms of who is ahead of him, I would think. They are Vince’s kids, but who knows. Steph has her job as far as branding and Shane does his thing. I don’t know how it’s lined up and you will never know until the issue arises. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Arn Anderson is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where he is a part of the Nightmare Family. Anderson and Cody were attacked by The Dark Order a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite along with the rest of the Nightmare Family. Cody finally made his AEW return last week on Dynamite. It looks like we could see Cody face Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match soon.

You can listen to the ARN podcast HERE.