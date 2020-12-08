Mark Calaway (aka The Undertaker) recently gave his opinion that Arn Anderson is the best technical wrestler that he has seen. Speaking on the latest episode of his ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer responded to The Undertaker’s praise.

Anderson revealed that he considers The Undertaker’s comment to be the greatest compliment he has ever received. He added that he is honored that such a legendary performer thinks so highly of his work.

“For that man to say that about me is the greatest compliment I’ve ever had in the history of my life. I know that it wasn’t coerced, I know that it’s what he truly felt, and I’m so honored that he’s just said that. And again, it’s one man’s opinion. It’s something that I’ll take to my grave.”

What did The Undertaker say about Arn Anderson?

The Undertaker’s remark about Arn Anderson came during his appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show. The host of the episode, Sean Evans, wanted The Undertaker’s opinion on the best technical performer in the wrestling business.

Anderson, who retired from in-ring competition in 1997, is the first person who came to The Undertaker’s mind.

“I tell you what, Arn Anderson. Arn Anderson is up there. He was so solid in every facet. Cut unbelievable promos. On just technical ability, I’m gonna go with Arn Anderson.”

The Undertaker’s current WWE status

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. In the two months that followed the event, WWE released five Undertaker: The Last Ride episodes on the WWE Network.

The docuseries, which followed The Undertaker from 2017 to 2020, largely focused on the difficulties that he faced with calling time on his career. The WWE icon seemingly confirmed his retirement in the final episode, but he also admitted that he could return if Vince McMahon ever needs him.

Judging by last month’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, it seems that The Undertaker’s in-ring career really is over. The event, billed as The Undertaker’s “final farewell”, ended with the veteran Superstar walking up the ramp one last time after an in-ring segment.