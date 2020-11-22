Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has been an important fixture in the company for over a decade, as she has played a key role in WWE's women's divison before the women's evolution. She continued to play a key part in the company after the women's evolution too thanks to her fantastic in-ring ability and her natural ability in the ring.

But, Natalya has won just two titles in WWE, winning the Divas Championship and then becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion back in 2017, which was a brief run with the title.

Former WWE backstage figure and Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently revealed on his ARN podcast why Natalya doesn't get the push that many of her fans want her to get.

Arn Anderson on why Natalya is not pushed in WWE

Arn Anderson praised Natalya as the Hall of Famer stated that she looks good, never caused trouble backstage, is punctual, and also a dependable figure in WWE. He then stated why she doesn't get a push in the company.

“She should have an issue with everything that came out of creative, if you wanted to get a push. She was so easy to do business with, she worked so hard to give you what you wanted, she was always on time, she was always there, her gear looked good, you name it. At that particular point in time, her work really stood out because the ladies hadn’t flamed out yet. Her work was immaculate from day one.” (H/T WrestleZone)

He then stated that Natalya may not have the spotlight on her at all times, but she's always there "and always on the line with Vince (McMahon)", and that she probably has made a lot of money having been a key part of the company for so long.

Natalya made her main roster debut back in 2008 and has stayed with the company since, switching between RAW and SmackDown.

She will be a part of the women's SmackDown team at this week's Survivor Series, alongside Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, and Bayley when they take on RAW's women's team.