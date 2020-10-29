Brock Lesnar has carved a niche for himself in the pro wrestling business over the last two decades and has been one of WWE's most important Superstars. The Beast took to pro wrestling very quickly following his switch from amateur wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE backstage personnel Arn Anderson recently spoke about Brock Lesnar on the ARN podcast. He revealed how the former WWE Champion became more confident of his abilities over time as his relationship with the company grew.

Arn Anderson on how Brock Lesnar grew in confidence over time in WWE

Anderson said that he worked with Lesnar at the start of The Beast's WWE career and that he visualized several things that Brock Lesnar could do in the ring thanks to his athletic ability.

“I worked with Brock a lot when he was first pulled up and trying to figure out who he was. And when you have unlimited ability and aptitude for this business like he does, I could sit back and just picture stuff for him to do to guys – vicious stuff and aggressive stuff and utilizing his strength and athletic ability. Now, as he got more in control of his character and got more confident in his work and all those things and he developed the relationship he had with the company and was pretty much captain of his own ship, he came up with whatever he wanted to do that day – he came up with it, he had sole custody of that character." (H/T 411Mania)

The WWE Hall of Famer had joined WWE as a backstage agent when Lesnar debuted on the main roster after a brief time on WWE's then developmental territory, OVW.

Brock Lesnar was the NCAA Heavyweight Champion in 2000, before being signed to WWE and moved to OVW. After two years in OVW, he moved to the main roster and had two years in the company before he left. Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and in recent years has become a part-time performer in the company.