Brock Lesnar is regarded as one of the most ferocious and brutal wrestlers to have ever stepped into a WWE ring. The Beast has brought a lot of legitimacy to his WWE feuds thanks to his MMA background. Lesnar faced off against one of his old rivals from the UFC, Cain Velasquez, last year in WWE.

Brock Lesnar and Velasquez stepped into the WWE ring for the first and only time at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia last year. The duo had previously fought in UFC, and in their only clash in WWE, Lesnar got the better of Velasquez.

Arn Anderson, who was backstage in WWE for a long time, revealed why the match ended so quickly.

Why Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez ended quickly

The match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel ended in just over two minutes.

Anderson, on his Arn Show, revealed the reason why the match ended in no time:

"No, when you got heavy hitters like that and you got heavy hands like those guys do - those heavyweights, man - they will knock your head completely off.

"So, we knew that Brock was going to go for the kill just by his nature and Cain Velasquez was a really skilled guy. That's what he trained for. He wasn't a professional wrestler or anything else. He's a professional fighter. So, we knew that one had the potential to have a quick finish and fireworks and it did." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Brock Lesnar landed the Kimura Lock on Velasquez early in the match and the latter tapped out, giving Lesnar the victory. The Beast retained the WWE Championship and only lost it a few months later at WrestleMania 36, when he was defeated by Drew McIntyre.

Velasquez, meanwhile, did not wrestle another match for WWE after that loss to Brock Lesnar. He suffered an injury, which kept him out of the Royal Rumble, where he was supposed to feature. He was released by WWE earlier this year as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.