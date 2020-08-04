Arn Anderson reveals chance of him having one last wrestling match against FTR in AEW

Arn Anderson is making quite an impact in his run on AEW. Not really a part of the wrestling roster at his age, Arn Anderson has taken up the role of a 'player-coach' in AEW, working with Cody Rhodes. However, that's not the only thing that he does on AEW Dynamite. Besides accompanying Cody Rhodes to the ring, Arn Anderson also recently appeared in the room with FTR who were looking through their contracts. They asked him to take a look at their contracts before signing their first deals with AEW.

Now, on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about the possibility of his returning to the wrestling ring again to face FTR in a match where he teamed up with Tully Blanchard. Unfortunately, given how 'immobile' he is now, it appears that may not happen.

Arn Anderson on returning to the ring in AEW to face FTR

Arn Anderson left WWE after being released from the company last year. Since then, he has found a home in AEW and has become an important part of the company.

During his recent podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about a possible match that he and Tully Blanchard could have against FTR. He admitted that while the AEW audience would see him and Tully as the heels initially due to the storyline, later on, they would be cheered while FTR became the heels.

“Well, we could start off as the heels, but I’m pretty sure, pretty quickly, they would be."

Arn Anderson went on to admit that there was little chance of having one more match in his career. Despite being a part of AEW now, he is immobile and FTR would have to do all the work.

“Well, I wouldn’t even consider if it happened now. Because what would have to happen if we had the match now is I would have to literally stand in the middle of the ring and they would have to bounce off of me. I’m that immobile.”

FTR has long been compared to Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson as a tag team. Unfortunately, it looks like the two teams will never meet in the ring.