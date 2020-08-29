Arn Anderson was recently laid out along with Cody and the rest of the Nightmare Family on AEW Dynamite thanks to Mr. Brodie Lee and The Dark Order. Anderson, who was released from WWE before he was snapped up by AEW, discussed Stephen Amell's WWE debut at SummerSlam 2015 on the latest edition of his podcast. That match also featured Cody as Stardust, Neville aka PAC and Wade Barrett.

While speaking about Stephen Amell's debut, Arn also spoke of his first impressions after seeing him in a ring. Here's how it went down:

Prior to this match happening, I got word I needed to be at a live event really early because Stephen was gonna be there and he was out on the coast doing a movie, and we were gonna get him in the ring and see what he had. He showed up, we got him in the ring, there were some things that he had just kind of thought he knew because he’d seen it on TV and he half did know. So he didn’t just walk in there never watching the show or anything else. H/T: 411Mania

Arn Anderson opens up about Stephen Amell's performance at SummerSlam

Arn Anderson then opened up about what he thought's of Stephen Amell's in-ring performance on his debut. Arn put Stephen Amell over and added that he was actually shocked at how Amell picked everything up:

The guy was very athletic. And damn, I tell ya, I was shocked. He did a few things that afternoon that just picked it up right away. Basic stuff – I couldn’t tell you exactly what it was – it was just stuff that right away he had it. And I knew he wasn’t gonna embarrass himself, and he wasn’t gonna embarrass us. And this is one of those rare times that you get a guy that steps into our world and you don’t try to do too much. You just do what he’s comfortable doing. He gave a good showing for himself and the audience paid him back by not eating him alive by actually showing him some respect. So, it was a pretty feel-good night. H/T: 411Mania

Stephen Amell teamed up with Neville aka Pac at SummerSlam 2015. The duo faced Cody under the Stardust persona and Wade Barrett on the night, with Neville and Amell emerging victorious.

You can listen to Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.