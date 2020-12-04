WWE commentators are underappreciated personnel in the company as they have to call the action for three or two hours, while also listen to instructions that come through their headsets from backstage. One of the seniormost commentators on the WWE roster currently is Michael Cole, who has been in the company for over two decades.

Cole has been an integral part of WWE television for two decades not just on-screen, but backstage as well. He rarely gets his due credit, but a WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he told Michael Cole about the great job he does, week in, week out on WWE television.

Arn Anderson, who is currently with AEW, spoke about Cole on his podcast recently, and revealed what he told the SmackDown commentator a few months before he was released by WWE.

Arn Anderson on Michael Cole and what he brings to WWE television

On his Arn podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson said that Michael Cole can "sell anything" and said that he does a "great job" on SmackDown each week.

“Ironically, probably about six or eight months before I was released from WWE, Michael Cole, who I respect and who has a very hard job and does a great job, I told him one day that he is the most professional announcer we have in the company. I meant it. He can sell anything. A lot of the time it’s hard to put your thoughts into what you’re watching when someone is screaming in your headset. Matter of fact I would say you have to switch gears and go with the guy who pays your salary. That’s not who Michael Cole is left to his own devices. He is very effective as a wrestling announcer calling the action.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Michael Cole transitioned smoothly from being an interviewer to a commentator on-screen in WWE, and has been commentating for over 20 years in WWE. He has even been in a few storylines in the company and has even wrestled a few times in WWE.

Michael Cole is currently a commentator on SmackDown alongside Corey Graves.